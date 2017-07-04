Another French Woman Has Been Injured by an Exploding Whipped Cream Dispenser

A French woman has been wounded after a whipped cream dispenser exploded and struck her in the leg, less than a fortnight after another woman in France was killed by a similar device.

Heidi Dumotier from France's northeast Trémery region was baking for her daughter's birthday when the incident occurred, local radio station France Bleu reports . "I shake the bottle, and — boom — it explodes," Dumotier told the station, according to the BBC's translation of her interview.

"It was terrible, the lid was gone and the bottle was lodged in the ceiling." she said. "If I had taken that to the head, I would have been finished." It is unclear what brand of dispenser Dumotier was using.

In June, French lifestyle blogger and fitness model Rebecca Burger died of a cardiac arrest after a faulty cream canister exploded and struck her chest.

Following the tragedy, Burger's relatives posted a warning to her Instagram account, which now has more than 200,000 followers. It advised people against using the canisters and said that tens of thousands of "defective devices" remained in circulation.

Voici un exemple de siphon à chantilly qui a explosé et percuté le thorax de Rebecca, entraînant son décès. Précision : le siphon qui a engendré sa mort quant à lui été mis sous scellé. N'utilisez pas ce genre d'ustensile chez vous ! Plusieurs dizaines de milliers d'appareils défectueux sont encore en circulation. A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Consumers have reportedly been complaining of being injured by faulty cream dispensers since at least 2010, prompting a government warning over the issue.

[ BBC ]