Iggy Azalea visits "Hits 1 In Hollywood" on SiriusXM Hits 1 Channel at The SiriusXM Studios In Los Angeles on May 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Rodin Eckenroth—Getty Images

Iggy Azalea has a new collaborator but it’s not someone fans might have been expecting: her onetime rival Azealia Banks.

The “Fancy” singer announced on various social media platforms on Monday that Banks, with whom she’s had a feud since 2011, will be featured on her upcoming album, Digital Distortion, which is set to be released this year.

“Public Service Announcement, Azealia is going to be on DD. We are collaborating,” stated Azalea on Snapchat (below). “Burn your wigs now or preserve them in your freezer for release day.”

She elaborated a little further on Twitter. “I don’t expect you guys to understand why I would collaborate with someone who has publicly said they hope I die,” tweeted Azalea. “This has been something extremely negative for so long, if there is a way to make it positive and also be creative together, I’m here for it.”

I dont expect you guys to understand why i would collaborate with someone who has publicly said they hope i die. - IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017

This has been something extremely negative for so long, if there is a way to make it positive and also be creative together, im here for it. - IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017

This follows the women’s burying of the hatchet in June, when Azalea posted a statement about her relationship with Banks on her Snapchat feed, which the latter then posted on Instagram.

“Call me crazy, but girl; I don’t hate you. I don’t know you to hate you,” Azalea wrote in the message. “I believe you may want to meet me in person so you can steal a lock of my hair and cast a spell hoping I die (lol) I don’t agree with many of your opinions but honestly, at times I empathize with you as a creative Gemini woman.”

She continued: “I wish you had spoken to me before deciding I was out to get you when we first came on the scene, but that’s also typical Gemini reaction s–t (I get it). As a 27-year-old adult woman just know: I wish you well from one human to another and joke collaboration or not as adults we should move past trivial beef with strangers.”

From the desk of @thenewclassic ❤️🦋 A post shared by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

This article originally appeared on Ew.com