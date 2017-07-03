U.S.
Search
Sign In
tennis'I'm Completely Speechless.' Venus Williams Tears Up at Wimbledon Discussing Fatal Car Accident
The Championships Wimbledon 2017 - Day One
StatesChris Christie's Controversial Beach Trip Continues His Long Political Downfall
Beach: New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, right, uses the beach with his family and friends at the governor's summer house at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey on July 2, 2017; Christie: Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a press conference, July 2, 2017, on day two of the state government shut down, in Trenton, N.J.
animals‘This Is Insane.’ Video Shows Wild Monkeys Chasing Away Family in Florida
monkey-famiy-attack-florida
Massachusetts10 Injured After Car Drives Into Pedestrians Near Boston Airport, Police Say
Emergency personnel work at the scene where police say a driver of a taxi struck a group of pedestrians, injuring several, July 3, 2017, in Boston.
New Jersey

Plane Flying Over New Jersey Tells Chris Christie to 'Get the Hell Off' the Beach

Mahita Gajanan
5:40 PM ET

A plane carrying a banner telling New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to get off the beach earned cheers from beach-goers Monday.

Christie sparked widespread outrage on Sunday after photos emerged showing the governor and his family enjoying time at a New Jersey beach that had been closed to the public due to a government shutdown.

"Tell Gov. Christie: Get the hell off Island Beach State Park," the banner read, according to a video of the flight passing by.

The message to Christie flipped the governor's notable line from August 2011, when he warned New Jersey beachgoers that Hurricane Irene was going to hit the shore. "I saw some of these news feeds that I've been watching upstairs of people sitting on the beach in Asbury Park," Christie said during a press conference at the time. "Get the hell off the beach in Asbury Park and get out. You're done. It's 4:30. You've maximized your tan. Get off the beach."

As the plane flew over Seaside Park, turning the tables on Christie's message, people on the beach clapped and cheered.

Justin Auciello, the publisher of Jersey Shore Hurricane News, was on the beach when the plane flew overhead late Monday afternoon. Auciello, who recorded the video, told TIME the plane looked like it was heading south, toward the governor's mansion, and that it flew back north about 15 minutes later.

"We assumed it would head over his house," he said.

Auciello said people on the beach were overjoyed by the banner.

"People said they wanted to shake the person's hand or buy him a beer," he said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME