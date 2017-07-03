10 Injured After Car Drives Into Pedestrians Near Boston Airport, Police Say

Emergency personnel work at the scene where police say a driver of a taxi struck a group of pedestrians, injuring several, July 3, 2017, in Boston. NBC Boston/AP

A car drove into a group of people in Boston on Monday, injuring at least 10 pedestrians, according to state officials.

The crash was not an act of terrorism and appears to be an accident, a spokesperson from the Boston Police Department said.

The crash occurred in East Boston at Porter Street and Tomahawk Drive near the Logan Airport taxi pool, state police said. Those who were injured were transferred to three different hospitals in the Boston area, a spokesperson for Boston EMS said. The spokesperson did not know of any of the injuries were life-threatening.

"Preliminary reports indicate several pedestrians with injuries, varying in severity," the state police department tweeted.

The driver of the vehicle, who has not been named, is being interviewed by police on the scene, the Boston Globe reported. It is unclear if the driver was among those who were injured.

Members of the Boston Police Department, Boston Fire Department and Boston EMS are at the scene, state police said.

A media representative for the Massachusetts State Police said the department could not immediately answer questions about the incident. Representatives from the Boston Fire Department and Logan Airport did not respond to request for comment.