Several Injured After Car Drives Into Pedestrians Near Boston Airport, Police Say

A car drove into a group of people in Boston on Monday, injuring several pedestrians, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department.

The incident occurred in East Boston at Porter Street and Tomahawk Drive near the Logan Airport taxi pool, state police said.

"Preliminary reports indicate several pedestrians with injuries, varying in severity," the state police department tweeted.

The driver of the vehicle, who has not been named, is being interviewed by police on the scene, the Boston Globe reported .

Members of the Boston Police Department, Boston Fire Department and Boston EMS are at the scene, state police said.

A media representative for the Massachusetts State Police said the department could not immediately answer questions about the incident.