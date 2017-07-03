Anti-Semitic Banner Found on New Jersey Holocaust Memorial

Vandals covered a New Jersey Holocaust memorial with a banner including an anti-Semitic slur over the weekend, according to a photo posted by the state's chapter of the Anti-Defamation League.

Using a slur for Jewish people, the banner said they "will not divide us." It also included a link to a website that espouses white supremacy, according to the Ashbury Park Press .

Lakewood, N.J. — the town where the memorial is located — has a significant Jewish population.

Fliers referencing a recent spate of fraud arrests were also discovered in Lakewood. Seven married couples, including a rabbi and his wife, were charged with misrepresenting their income to improperly receive $2 million of benefits in total, the Associated Press reports.

Brazen anti-Semitic hate on full display as #Holocaust memorial in #Lakewood is defaced pic.twitter.com/7CMCh2ivkl - ADL New Jersey (@ADL_NJ) July 2, 2017

The New Jersey Anti-Defamation League posted photos of the flyers and banner on Sunday. New Jersey's Attorney General publicized the $10,000 reward for a successful lead about bias crimes.