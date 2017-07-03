New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is facing backlash online after photos emerged of him catching some sun on a beach he closed to most visitors amid a state government shutdown.
Aerial shots of the Republican governor enjoying the empty beach also sparked a flood of memes depicting Christie on a beach chair in various scenes:
California Rep. Jack Kimble stuck the governor in a galaxy far, far away:
Here's Christie in the middle of a classic movie scene:
Christie defended the controversial trip in an interview with Good Day Philadelphia.
"I'm sorry, they're not the governor," he said of the people who did not have access to the beach.