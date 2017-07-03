The Internet Had a Lot of Fun With Chris Christie's Beach Outing

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, right, uses the beach with his family and friends at the governor's summer house at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey on July 2, 2017. Andrew Mills—NJ Advance Media/AP

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is facing backlash online after photos emerged of him catching some sun on a beach he closed to most visitors amid a state government shutdown.

Aerial shots of the Republican governor enjoying the empty beach also sparked a flood of memes depicting Christie on a beach chair in various scenes:

California Rep. Jack Kimble stuck the governor in a galaxy far, far away:

If Jar Jar Binks didn't ruin A New Hope for you, wait til you see who the Last Jedi is pic.twitter.com/MERuY8kwV3 - Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) July 3, 2017

Here's Christie in the middle of a classic movie scene:

Chris Christie: From Here to Eternity pic.twitter.com/Rxf6uZhjLW - Nell Scovell (@NellSco) July 3, 2017

Christie defended the controversial trip in an interview with Good Day Philadelphia.

"I'm sorry, they're not the governor," he said of the people who did not have access to the beach.