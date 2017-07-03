Newsfeed
This is an undated hand out photo of Chris Gard and Connie Yates with their son Charlie Gard provided by the family, at Great Ormond Street Hospital, in London. The parents of terminally-ill baby boy Charlie Gard lost the final stage of their legal battle on June 27, 2017 to take him out of a British hospital to receive treatment in the U.S., after a European court agreed with previous rulings that the baby should be taken off life support. (Family of Charlie Gard via AP)
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, right, uses the beach with his family and friends at the governor's summer house at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey on July 2, 2017.
viral

The Internet Had a Lot of Fun With Chris Christie's Beach Outing

Mahita Gajanan
12:09 PM ET

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is facing backlash online after photos emerged of him catching some sun on a beach he closed to most visitors amid a state government shutdown.

Aerial shots of the Republican governor enjoying the empty beach also sparked a flood of memes depicting Christie on a beach chair in various scenes:

California Rep. Jack Kimble stuck the governor in a galaxy far, far away:

Here's Christie in the middle of a classic movie scene:

Christie defended the controversial trip in an interview with Good Day Philadelphia.

"I'm sorry, they're not the governor," he said of the people who did not have access to the beach.

