The Reddit User Who Made Trump's CNN Video Has a History of Racist Posts

A Reddit user is taking credit for creating the video President Donald Trump posted to Twitter depicting him punching a physical manifestation of CNN .

The same user, who goes by HanA--holeSolo, has previously posted several racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic memes on Reddit. One post included a photo of CNN personalities with the Star of David attached to each person. Another said "F--K ISLAM." Many of HanA--holesolo's posts denigrate black people.

HanA--holeSolo appears to have submitted the Trump wrestling GIF five days ago to The_Donald, a subreddit where people gather to idolize the President and hurl hatred toward Trump's supposed enemies.

"Trump takes down fake news," HanA--holeSolo titled the GIF, which shows Trump punching WWE head Vince McMahon in 2007, but with CNN's logo superimposed over McMahon's face.

Trump tweeted the video on Sunday, calling CNN "#FraudNewsCNN" and "#FNN."

Trump's tweet made for a spectacular day among those who visit The_Donald. HanA--holeSolo wrote in the subreddit : "Wow!! I never expected my meme to be retweeted by the God Emporer [sic] himself!!!"