Politics
Search
Sign In
New Jersey‘It Wasn't Difficult to Find Him.’ The Story Behind Chris Christie Getting Caught on a Beach He Closed
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, right, uses the beach with his family and friends at the governor's summer house at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey on July 2, 2017.
HolidaysHow Fireworks Became a Fourth of July Tradition
2016 Fourth Of July Celebration In Boston
New Jersey'I'm Sorry They're Not the Governor.' Chris Christie Defends Controversial Beach Trip
Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a press conference, July 2, 2017, on day two of the state government shut down, in Trenton, N.J.
Ice Bucket ChallengeThe Man Who Inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge Is Back the in Hospital
Washington Nationals v Boston Red Sox
viral

The Reddit User Who Made Trump's CNN Video Has a History of Racist Posts

Mahita Gajanan
11:26 AM ET

A Reddit user is taking credit for creating the video President Donald Trump posted to Twitter depicting him punching a physical manifestation of CNN.

The same user, who goes by HanA--holeSolo, has previously posted several racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic memes on Reddit. One post included a photo of CNN personalities with the Star of David attached to each person. Another said "F--K ISLAM." Many of HanA--holesolo's posts denigrate black people.

HanA--holeSolo appears to have submitted the Trump wrestling GIF five days ago to The_Donald, a subreddit where people gather to idolize the President and hurl hatred toward Trump's supposed enemies.

"Trump takes down fake news," HanA--holeSolo titled the GIF, which shows Trump punching WWE head Vince McMahon in 2007, but with CNN's logo superimposed over McMahon's face.

Trump tweeted the video on Sunday, calling CNN "#FraudNewsCNN" and "#FNN."

Trump's tweet made for a spectacular day among those who visit The_Donald. HanA--holeSolo wrote in the subreddit: "Wow!! I never expected my meme to be retweeted by the God Emporer [sic] himself!!!"

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME