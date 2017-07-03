U.S.
Search
Sign In
New Jersey‘It Wasn't Difficult to Find Him.’ The Story Behind Chris Christie Getting Caught on a Beach He Closed
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, right, uses the beach with his family and friends at the governor's summer house at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey on July 2, 2017.
HolidaysHow Fireworks Became a Fourth of July Tradition
2016 Fourth Of July Celebration In Boston
Ice Bucket ChallengeThe Man Who Inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge Is Back the in Hospital
Washington Nationals v Boston Red Sox
finding homeA Syrian Refugee in Greece Learning Her Future Gets a Reminder of the Past
Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a press conference, July 2, 2017, on day two of the state government shut down, in Trenton, N.J.
Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a press conference, July 2, 2017, on day two of the state government shut down, in Trenton, N.J. Kevin R. Wexler—The Record/AP
New Jersey

'I'm Sorry They're Not the Governor.' Chris Christie Defends Controversial Beach Trip

Alana Abramson
10:54 AM ET

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is defending himself amid criticism for spending time over the Fourth of July weekend on the beach amid a state government shutdown that has many local beaches closed to the public.

Photographs from NJ Advance Media showed Christie and his family spending the weekend on New Jersey's Island Beach State Park, where a governor's residence is located. However, the beach is one of several currently closed to most visitors after Christie shut down New Jersey's government Friday after the state legislature failed to pass a budget.

When asked about the photographs on Good Day Philadelphia Tuesday, Christie defended his actions.

"I’m sorry they’re not the governor," Christie said of the people who couldn't access the beach. "This is a residence. Here’s the problem. We have a residence in Princeton as well and that place is a place where people can go and tour but they can’t if the government’s closed. Am I supposed to move out and stay in a hotel?"

Read Christie's full exchange below.

Reporter: Governor Christie, welcome to Good Day Philadelphia.

Christie: Good morning, how are you guys?

Reporter: Feeling good, loving the fourth of July holiday. Are you calling us from that beach house?

Christie: Yes sir.

Reporter: I’m sure you’ve seen the Star Ledger, the newspaper. They had a helicopter over you yesterday, did you hear the chopper?

Christie: It wasn’t a helicopter, it was an airplane.

Reporter: It was an airplane?

Christie: Yeah. And yeah, this is an incredible scandal as you know because they actually caught a politician being where he said he was going to be with the people he said he was going to be with. Starting a week ago today, I told people we had plans to be here, and whether the government shut down or it didn’t, we were going to be here because it's our residence. So they actually caught a politician keeping his word. Actually saying — being where he says he’s going to be and, oh my god what a scandal, he actually was with his wife and his children. And they caught him.

Reporter: But Governor, you can understand though why a lot of people are upset? They can’t go to that beach, they want to be able to do what you were doing and they can’t.

Christie: Well I’m sorry, they’re not the Governor. This is a residence. Here’s the problem. We have a residence in Princeton as well and that place is a place where people can go and tour but they can’t if the government’s closed. Am I supposed to move out and stay in a hotel?

Related

woman-distracted-by-cellphone-fell-basement
New JerseyWoman Who Fell 6 Feet Into Basement While Distracted by Phone Is Stable
New Jersey
Woman Who Fell 6 Feet Into Basement While Distracted by Phone Is Stable

Reporter: No, but Governor, you know the optics of this. You could have stayed—

Christie: This is the problem with politics today. This is the problem. When I tell you the substance of the problem, then you say, “well, you know the optics.” The fact is that the reason the park is closed is one simple reason. I didn’t close it. The legislature did not pass a budget to me for me to sign so that we would have the money to keep it open. That’s the simple fact of the matter. I told the legislature all week last week and I told them yesterday. Pass me any budget, I will sign any budget that you give me.

Later Monday, the Governor's official Twitter account posted this:

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME