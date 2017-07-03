U.S.
Search
Sign In
Ice Bucket ChallengeThe Man Who Inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge Is Back the in Hospital
Washington Nationals v Boston Red Sox
finding homeA Syrian Refugee in Greece Learning Her Future Gets a Reminder of the Past
PregnancyTeen Birth Rates in the U.S. Hit a Record Low
Female symbol made up of contraceptive pills
Media50 Years Ago This Week: When the Hippies Took America
July 7, 1967
Navigation
Getty Images
Maine

These Maine High Schoolers Made a Boat. Then It Washed Up in Scotland

Maya Rhodan
9:52 AM ET

A 4-foot-drifter boat students launched from Maine landed on the shores of a Scottish island after 168 days and 12 hours at sea.

Students in the Kennebunk Alternative High School program, who worked in partnership with the Landing School of Boat Building and Design and the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, constructed the boat back in December, the Bangor Daily News reports. The boat was equipped with sensors and a camera.

Students were hoping the boat would make landfall in Ireland, but it drifted with the ocean's current south toward Spain and north past Ireland before washing ashore on one of Scotland's Western Isles.

The boat, which some skeptical students named "The Little Boat that Could," is not done traveling the globe yet. After students at a primary school in Scotland do some repairs, the boat will again be launched with hopes of landing in South America, according to BDN.

While some students said they learned new skills and gained global knowledge, others also said the project helped them stay on the right path. “It’s really kind of shown the kids that they can be part of something a lot bigger than themselves. That even just building just a little boat in Kennebunk can have this reach," alternative education teacher Ed Sharood told BDN.

[Bangor Daily News]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME