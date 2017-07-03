IllinoisMan Suspected of Kidnapping a Chinese Scholar Visited an Abduction Fetish Website, Police Say
Music

Kanye West Is Reportedly Trying to Leave JAY-Z’s Tidal

Char Adams / People
5:51 AM ET

The rift between Kanye West and JAY-Z has taken another turn.

The Watch the Throne collaborators have reportedly found themselves at odds over a money dispute involving Jay’s streaming service Tidal, TMZ reports.

West reportedly alleges that the company owes him more than $3 million and he has reportedly attempted to end his agreement with the music service only to have the company threaten to sue him for breach of contract, according to TMZ.

The site reports that West’s camp and Tidal officials have unsuccessfully tried to resolve the issue, in which West allegedly claims he never received a promise bonus for his latest album, The Life of Pablo‘s, positive impact on the company.

Neither reps for JAY-Z nor West have responded to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Company officials allegedly warned West that if he went to another streaming service they’d sue him, prompting West to allegedly threaten a lawsuit of his own.

The news comes just days after the rappers’ relationship consumed headlines thanks to Jay-Z’s highly anticipated album 4:44, on which he sends a few jabs Kanye’s way.

“I know people backstab you, I feel bad too,” JAY-Z raps on the album’s first track, “Kill JAY-Z.”

“But this ‘f— everybody’ attitude ain’t natural/ But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe/ But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye/ You gave him 20 million without blinkin’/ He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f— was he thinkin’?/ ‘F— wrong with everybody?’ is what you sayin’/ But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”

This article originally appeared on People.com

