Politics
Search
Sign In
TelevisionJohn Oliver Uses a Gun and The Sopranos to Get You to Care About Local News
2015 Summer TCA Tour - 31st Annual Television Critics Association Awards
TelevisionJohn Oliver Got Anna Kendrick to Star in Warren G. Harding’s Life Story
2015 Summer TCA Tour - 31st Annual Television Critics Association Awards
ChinaBeijing Hits Out at U.S. Navy Exercises in South China Sea in a Sign of Turbulent Relations Ahead
FILE PHOTO: US Navy destroyer USS Stethem transits waters east of the Korean peninsula
FranceEight People Have Been Injured in a Shooting Outside a Mosque in Southern France
A police officer stands guard on a street near a scene of a shooting in front of a mosque, in this still image from video
President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump during a telephone call in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on June 27, 2017.  Jabin Botsford—The Washington Post/Getty Images
Foreign Policy

Trump Vows to Increase Pressure on North Korea in a Phone Call With Leaders of China and Japan

Associated Press
2:22 AM ET

( WASHINGTON) — The White House says President Donald Trump has spoken with the leaders of China and Japan and reaffirmed their shared commitments to dealing with North Korea.

In separate statements, the White House says Trump spoke Sunday night with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Xi Jinping of China.

North Korea and its nuclear program were part of discussions with both leaders.

In the case of China, Trump raised the growing threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. And Trump also reiterated with Xi his determination to seek more balanced trade relations with U.S. trading partners.

The White House says Trump and the leaders of Japan and China look forward to meeting at the upcoming G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME