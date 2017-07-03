New JerseyChris Christie Slammed For Sunbathing on a New Jersey Beach he Closed to the Public
PaleyFest New York 2016 - "Gotham"
Actor Donal Logue attends the PaleyFest New York 2016 "Gotham" panel on Oct. 19, 2016 in New York City.  Mark Sagliocco—Getty Images
celebrities

Gotham Star Donal Logue Asks Public to Help Find Missing Daughter

Kimberly Nordyke / The Hollywood Reporter
Jul 02, 2017

Gotham actor Donal Logue is asking for the public's help in finding his missing daughter, Jade.

Logue, who plays Harvey Bullock on the Fox series, first tweeted that Jade, who is 16, was last seen Monday.

"Missing - yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6'2" 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka," he reportedly wrote Tuesday in a tweet that has since been deleted.

He followed up with two more tweets asking for Jade to return, or for anyone with information to report that to the police:

On Sunday, Logue followed up with another plea to the public to help find Jade on both Twitter and Facebook.

The Hollywood Reporter: DC TV Watch: 'Gotham' Finale Introduces Major DC Comics Villain

"I love all people and have met tons, but honestly (I'm biased) there's never been a more loving, innocent, cuddly child than Jade," he wrote. "I love her and who she is and her tribe is strong (I've met many wonderful people through Jade), but there are some predators who swim among their ranks knowing they're dealing with sweet, trusting souls.

"We want you home Jade. Whoever knows where she is, whoever may be with her — clearly this thing has become big and crazy. The net has been flung far and wide and luckily, I have dogged teams from the NYPD, FBI, and others involved. The point is, you may have had good intentions to help her, but I'm sure you realize that this situation is bigger than you could've anticipated."

Jade, who was born Arlo Logue, is transgender and identifies as female. She reportedly tweeted about being transgender in 2016 and her fear of being assaulted: "Shoutout to being trans cant wait to be assaulted for absolutely no reason other than existing."

The Hollywood Reporter: DC TV Watch: Is 'Gotham' Turning Bruce Wayne Into Batman Too Soon?

Many of Logue's industry friends and past co-workers tweeted their support of him, or retweeted Logue's tweets, including Olivia Wilde, Logue's CBGB co-star Stana Katic and his Just Like Heaven co-star Mark Ruffalo.

Along with his son Finn, Jade is one of two children born to Logue and ex-wife Kasey Smith. The actor's other credits include Sons of Anarchy, Law & Order: SVU, Vikings and Copper.

The Hollywood Reporter: DC TV Watch: Who Is 'Supergirl's' Season 3 Villain?

Read Logue's full plea below.

This is my daughter, Jade. It's one of my favorite photos of her taken from a happier time (thanks, Natasha Cotroneo). I...

Posted by Donal Logue on Saturday, July 1, 2017

This article originally appeared on HollywoodReporter.com

