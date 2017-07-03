U.S.
Search
Sign In
Google DoodleGoogle Doodle Celebrates 140 Years of the Wimbledon Championships
MaliAl-Qaeda-Linked Extremists in Mali Release a Video Showing Six Foreign Hostages
Mali Hostages Video
climate changeStephen Hawking Says Trump's Withdrawal From the Paris Accord Could 'Push the Earth Over the Brink'
BRITAIN-SCIENCE-UNIVERSITY
indonesia8 Dead After a Rescue Helicopter Crashes Near an Erupting Volcano in Indonesia
Indonesia Volcano
California

Marchers Across the U.S. Call for President Trump's Impeachment

Associated Press
Jul 02, 2017

(LOS ANGELES) — Demonstrators hoisting signs and chanting anti-Donald Trump slogans marched through downtown Los Angeles to urge Congress to impeach the president.

The Los Angeles march was one of several similar gatherings Sunday across California and the nation. One rally took place in Austin, Texas, the state's capital.

Organizers say they believe the president has violated the U.S. Constitution and obstructed justice.

One banner called the president an "Illegitimate Corrupt Puppet."

Marcher John Meranda tells the Los Angeles Times he has attended five recent anti-Trump marches. The 56-year-old says he's most recently frightened by the Republican proposal to cut billions of dollars from the Medicaid program.

Read More: Will Robert Mueller Separate Fact From Fiction?

A smaller group of pro-Trump protesters gathered nearby outside Los Angeles police headquarters. The Trump supporters say they're unconcerned about allegations that Trump tried to thwart an FBI investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME