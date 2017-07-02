Man Arrested in Road Rage Killing of 18-Year-Old Recent High School Grad

July 2, 2017 photo provided by the West Goshen Police Department shows David Desper, who turned himself in accompanied by an attorney and was charged with first- and third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, and reckless endangering in Wednesday's death of Bianca Roberson in West Goshen Township during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.

July 2, 2017 photo provided by the West Goshen Police Department shows David Desper, who turned himself in accompanied by an attorney and was charged with first- and third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, and reckless endangering in Wednesday's death of Bianca Roberson in West Goshen Township during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane. West Goshen Police Department/AP

A 28-year-old man turned himself in to law enforcement for a road rage shooting that resulted in the death of a recent high school graduate.

David Desper, 28, was arrested and charged with first and third degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Bianca Roberson, the West Chester District Attorney's office said Sunday, CBS Philadelphia reports.

He turned himself in with an attorney early Sunday morning, and remained in custody without bail Sunday, according CBS Philadelphia.

Roberson, who had just graduated from high school and was headed to college in the fall, was fatally shot late last month in suburban Philadelphia while she was trying to merge into a single lane, officials said. Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said Roberson did not let Desper into the lane, which angered him, so he shot her, CBS Philadelphia reports.

Police said Roberson's car had veered off the road and was found in a ditch with a gunshot wound to the head. Before the arrest had been made, authorities had been interviewing witnesses and studying surveillance footage , and had determined that a red vehicle had fled from the scene.