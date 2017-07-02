CrimeRapper Finese 2Tymes Arrested After Shooting at His Concert
Little Rock Shooting
White HousePresident Trump: No, I Won't Stop Tweeting
Donald Trump And NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Hold Joint News Conf.
psychologyWhy This Is the Best Sin of the 7 Deadly Sins
Trophy at award ceremony
politics'It's Modern Day Presidential.' Donald Trump Defends His Use of Social Media
President Donald Trump answers a question about health care during a meeting with the 2016 World Series Champions Chicago Cubs, June 28, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
Television

This Game of Thrones Theory May Reveal How Jon Snow Will Discover R+L=J

Megan McCluskey
9:18 AM ET

Warning: This post contains potential spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

The season six finale of Game of Thrones seemed to confirm the fan-favorite R+L=J theory — i.e., that Jon is not the illegitimate child of Ned Stark but rather the son of his sister Lyanna and Rhaegar Targaryen — during a flashback scene in which a time-traveling Bran Stark witnessed Jon's birth at the Tower of Joy.

However, while Bran is (possibly) the only person alive who knows this piece of history, there may be another way for Jon to discover his true parentage.

During the "We the North: The Starks of Winterfell" panel of Con of Thrones — a new Game of Thrones fan convention — the hosts discussed the possibility of Jon learning about his Targaryen heritage from Daenerys' dragons.

"How cool would that be for the dragons to recognize [Jon]," asked YouTube personality Rawrist. "He's a dragon seed at the very least — he has Targaryen blood in him. If he went to the dragons and one of the dragons came to him — especially [Rhaegal], the one named after his biological dad — and the dragon recognizes him and bows its head and lets him get on it..."

Read more: How they make the greatest show on earth

This could potentially also lend credence to the theory that Jon is one of the prophesied figures known as the three heads of the dragon: one of three people who will eventually ride Dany's three dragons. (Thanks to Tyrion's friendly introduction to Rhaegal and Viserion last season, some believe he would complete the trio.)

Of course, all of this is dependent on Jon actually coming in contact with the dragons, meaning he will have to make his way south to rendezvous with Daenerys after she finally arrives in Westeros — a moment fans have been waiting for since the very first season.

Season seven of Game of Thrones premieres July 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME