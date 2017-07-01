Politics
Search
Sign In
policeFatal Shootings by Police Officers on Track to Hit 1,000 for 3rd Year in a Row
Gun Violence Continues To Plague Chicago, Over 1,000 Shootings For Year To Date
Royal FamilyPrinces William and Harry Remember Princess Diana on Her Birthday
Wedding Of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
TexasGay Spouses May Not Be Entitled to Workplace Benefits in Texas
Entrance to Texas State Capitol at night
politicsGOP Operative Seeking Clinton Emails Cited Top Trump Campaign Officials
Candidates Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Hold Second Presidential Debate At Washington University
President Donald Trump answers a question about health care during a meeting with the 2016 World Series Champions Chicago Cubs, June 28, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
President Donald Trump answers a question about health care during a meeting with the 2016 World Series Champions Chicago Cubs, June 28, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.  Susan Walsh—AP
politics

'It's Modern Day Presidential.' Donald Trump Defends His Use of Social Media

Associated Press
Jul 01, 2017

(BRIDGEWATER, N.J.) — President Donald Trump renewed his screed against the media on Saturday.

"The FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media - but remember, I won the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media. I had to beat #FakeNews, and did. We will continue to WIN!" Trump said on Twitter.

And he said he was thinking about "changing the name of #FakeNewsCNN to #FraudNewsCNN."

Trump's continued focus on cable television comes as Republicans are struggling to find agreement on a health care overhaul, a key promise from the president and GOP lawmakers. And Trump is heading to the annual Group of 20 meeting this week, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a high-stakes encounter that could put Trump's "America First" policy to the test.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME