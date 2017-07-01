'It's Modern Day Presidential.' Donald Trump Defends His Use of Social Media

President Donald Trump answers a question about health care during a meeting with the 2016 World Series Champions Chicago Cubs, June 28, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Susan Walsh—AP

(BRIDGEWATER, N.J.) — President Donald Trump renewed his screed against the media on Saturday.

"The FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media - but remember, I won the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media. I had to beat #FakeNews, and did. We will continue to WIN!" Trump said on Twitter.

And he said he was thinking about "changing the name of #FakeNewsCNN to #FraudNewsCNN."

My use of social media is not Presidential - it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Trump's continued focus on cable television comes as Republicans are struggling to find agreement on a health care overhaul, a key promise from the president and GOP lawmakers. And Trump is heading to the annual Group of 20 meeting this week, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a high-stakes encounter that could put Trump's "America First" policy to the test.