World
Search
Sign In
TexasGay Spouses May Not Be Entitled to Workplace Benefits in Texas
Entrance to Texas State Capitol at night
politicsGOP Operative Seeking Clinton Emails Cited Top Trump Campaign Officials
Candidates Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Hold Second Presidential Debate At Washington University
WorldObama Warns Against an 'Aggressive Kind of Nationalism'
Barack Obama in Indonesia
IllinoisMan Arrested for Kidnapping as Missing Scholar Feared Dead
Missing Chinese Scholar
Wedding Of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
Britain's Prince Harry (R) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.  Photograph by Justin Tallis—Getty/WPA Pool
Royal Family

Princes William and Harry Remember Princess Diana on Her Birthday

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:18 PM ET

Princes William and Harry remembered their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 56th birthday Saturday.

Kate Middleton also attended the private service with Diana’s family Saturday at her gravesite in Northampton, England, the Today show reported. William and Kate's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte also went with the family.

The private service was to "re-dedicate the grave of Diana, Princess of Wales at Althorp House," Kensington Palace said in a statement, according to People Magazine.

The service was conducted by The Archbishop of Canterbury.

The 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death is two months away. William and Harry were 15 and 12, respectively, at the time of her death.

In 1997, Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME