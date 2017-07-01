Princes William and Harry Remember Princess Diana on Her Birthday

Britain's Prince Harry (R) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. Photograph by Justin Tallis—Getty/WPA Pool

Princes William and Harry remembered their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 56th birthday Saturday.

Kate Middleton also attended the private service with Diana’s family Saturday at her gravesite in Northampton, England, the Today show reported. William and Kate's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte also went with the family.

The private service was to "re-dedicate the grave of Diana, Princess of Wales at Althorp House," Kensington Palace said in a statement, according to People Magazine .

The service was conducted by The Archbishop of Canterbury.

The 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death is two months away. William and Harry were 15 and 12, respectively, at the time of her death.

In 1997, Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris.