Politics
Search
Sign In
Royal FamilyPrinces William and Harry Remember Princess Diana on Her Birthday
Wedding Of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
TexasGay Spouses May Not Be Entitled to Workplace Benefits in Texas
Entrance to Texas State Capitol at night
WorldObama Warns Against an 'Aggressive Kind of Nationalism'
Barack Obama in Indonesia
IllinoisMan Arrested for Kidnapping as Missing Scholar Feared Dead
Missing Chinese Scholar
Candidates Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Hold Second Presidential Debate At Washington University
ST LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 09: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the town hall debate at Washington University Scott Olson—Getty Images
politics

GOP Operative Seeking Clinton Emails Cited Top Trump Campaign Officials

Aric Jenkins
2:56 PM ET

A Republican political activist who last year led a hunt to track down personal Hillary Clinton emails that had been deleted from a private email server cited several senior members of President Trump's campaign, including some who now serve as top officials to the President, in a recruitment document.

The activist, Peter W. Smith, created the document in his effort to assemble a team of tech experts, lawyers and Russian-speaking investigators to locate the 33,000 emails Clinton used while Secretary of State, according to the Wall Street Journal. Among the Trump aides named were Stephen Bannon, now chief strategist to the President, then-campaign manager and current presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway, and Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, a former campaign adviser who controversially resigned briefly into his tenure as Trump’s national security adviser.

It remains unclear why these Trump officials were listed in the document, dated Sept. 7, 2016, but they were named under a header labeled "Trump Campaign," followed by: "in coordination to the extent permitted as an independent expenditure," according to the report.

Smith and others suspected that hackers might have obtained the missing emails and thought them to contain potentially damaging information, according to the Journal.

Smith, who died last month shortly after speaking to the paper, said he and his team were in communication with several hacker groups, two of which he believed were directly connected to the Russian government.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is currently investigating allegations of collusion between the Trump Campaign and the Kremlin regarding interference with the U.S. presidential election.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME