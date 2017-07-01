U.S.
Search
Sign In
NevadaYou Can Now Buy Recreational Marijuana Legally in Nevada
Inside The Sense of Healing Facility As Pot-Growing Expands, Power Demands Tax U.S. Electricity Grids
politicsPresident Trump Calls CNN Staff 'Horrible Human Beings' in Leaked Audio From RNC Fundraiser
Trump reacts to a reporter's question during a joint news conference with Romanian Iohannis in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington
White House'What Are They Trying to Hide?' President Trump Questions 25 States Refusing to Hand Over Voter Information
Donald Trump And NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Hold Joint News Conf.
U.S.President Trump Says Repeal Obamacare Now and Replace It Later
President Donald Trump
President Trump Hosts President Moon Of South Korea At The White House
Photograph by Olivier Pool/Getty
Donald Trump

Trump Says ’Crazy’ and ‘Dumb as a Rock’ ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Are Not Bad People

Lisa Marie Segarra
12:00 PM ET

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to comment about various NBC anchors.

Trump seemingly ended his feud with Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski of Morning Joe on MSNBC.

"Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad!" Trump tweeted Saturday morning.

This comes after he said Scarborough and Brzezinski tried to join him at Mar-a-Lago.

"I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!" Trump said over two tweets.

That tweet launched back-and-forth comments from the President and the show hosts.

He also commented on Greta van Susteren's exit from MSNBC. The anchor was let go after less than six months at the network, the New York Times reported.

"Word is that @Greta Van Susteren was let go by her out of control bosses at @NBC & @Comcast because she refused to go along w/ 'Trump hate!'" Trump also tweeted Saturday morning.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME