Politics
Search
Sign In
Video Games'The Master Trials' Makes 'Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Completely Different
Zelda Breath of the Wild The Master Trials
Food & DrinkThis Is the Cuisine April Bloomfield Says Is the 'Next Big Thing'
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 29: Media Dinner during S.Pellegrino Taste Guide Event With Chefs April Bloomfield &amp; Ludo Lefebvre at Hudson River Park at Pier 46 on June 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for S.Pellegrino)
MusicTLC's Chilli on Kickstarting a Comeback and Making Music in the Age of Twitter
CaliforniaSee the Aftermath of a Plane Crash on California's 405 Freeway
APTOPIX Freeway Plane Crash
Republican presidential elect Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster Township, N.J.
President-elect Donald Trump greets Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach, at the clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster Township, N.J. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. The Washington Post--;The Washington Post/Getty Images
elections

Mississippi Official Tells President Trump's Voter Fraud Commission to 'Go Jump in the Gulf of Mexico'

Mahita Gajanan
6:21 PM ET

Mississippi has become the latest state to reject the request for personal data on all registered voters from President Donald Trump's voter fraud commission.

Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann's office has not yet received a request from the commission but will refuse to comply when it does receive one, joining several other states that are rejecting the request.

"They can go jump in the Gulf of Mexico and Mississippi is a great state to launch from," Hosemann, a Republican, said in a statement on Friday. "Mississippi residents should celebrate Independence Day and our state's right to protect the privacy of our citizens by conducting our own electoral processes."

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity sent a letter to the states on June 28 asking for voters' names, addresses, birth dates, voting history and military status, among other information. The letter did not detail what the commission will do with the data, but asked states to send it by July 14. The commission said everything would be made publicly available.

Hosemann is one of the first Republican secretaries of state to publicly reject the commission's request. California, New York and Virginia have also said they will refuse to comply with the request, and Connecticut said it would hold back protected data.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME