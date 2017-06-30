U.S.
Search
Sign In
Video Games'The Master Trials' Makes 'Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Completely Different
Zelda Breath of the Wild The Master Trials
Food & DrinkThis Is the Cuisine April Bloomfield Says Is the 'Next Big Thing'
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 29: Media Dinner during S.Pellegrino Taste Guide Event With Chefs April Bloomfield &amp; Ludo Lefebvre at Hudson River Park at Pier 46 on June 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for S.Pellegrino)
MusicTLC's Chilli on Kickstarting a Comeback and Making Music in the Age of Twitter
CaliforniaSee the Aftermath of a Plane Crash on California's 405 Freeway
APTOPIX Freeway Plane Crash
eric-hummel
Eric Hummel Hobart Police Department
Crime

‘I Thought It Was Empty.’ Dad Fatally Shoots Daughter During Gun Safety Lesson

Madeline Farber
4:31 PM ET

An Indiana man has been charged for fatally shooting his 9-year-old daughter in the head while teaching his two sons about gun safety.

On June 10, Eric Hummel, 33, from Hobart, Indiana, was telling his sons about the dangers of playing with guns when his daughter Olivia walked into the room, People, citing court documents, reports. Unaware that the gun was loaded, he said he pointed it toward her and fired.

Hummel has since been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, battery resulting in death to a person less than 14 years old, reckless homicide, and, in addition, two counts of neglect of a dependent, People reports. Hummel, who has entered a not guilty plea, faces 20 to 40 years on the neglect of a dependent resulting in death charge, which is a Level 1 felony, according to People.

"She’s dead, she’s dead. I thought it was empty, you can kill," Hummel told the police officer who arrived on the scene, according to a police report obtained by People.

"I was showing the boys the gun and told them not to ever play with it because it can kill someone, then she walked in in the room and I pointed it at her and pulled the trigger, thinking it was empty," he continued, according to People.

Before the officer arrived, Hummel had allegedly been doing chest compressions on Olivia.

"Please don’t go. Oh my God. Please don’t go," he said, according to Hummel's 5-minute 911 call obtained by the Chicago Tribune.

Both of Hummel's sons, one 9 years old and the other 10 years old, told police that the gun wasn't loaded at first. However, Hummel's 9-year-old son said that his father later loaded the gun, according to People. Shortly after, Olivia walked in to the room, and Hummel — who his son said forgot the gun was loaded — turned around.

Moments before shooting, Hummel allegedly said, "See don’t play with guns" and then shot, the 9-year-old told police, People reports.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME