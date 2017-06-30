Multiple People Shot at New York City's Bronx Lebanon Hospital

Multiple people were shot at New York's Bronx Lebanon Hospital on Friday, police said.

The NYPD responded to the shooting just before 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Officials said it was a "very active scene" at Bronx Lebanon and cautioned people to avoid the hospital and the surrounding area.

The shooter died at the hospital, an NYPD spokesman said.

Fire Department rescue workers were responding to the scene, a spokesman said

Bronx Lebanon Hospital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as it develops.