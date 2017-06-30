U.S.
Search
Sign In
Video Games'The Master Trials' Makes 'Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Completely Different
Zelda Breath of the Wild The Master Trials
Food & DrinkThis Is the Cuisine April Bloomfield Says Is the 'Next Big Thing'
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 29: Media Dinner during S.Pellegrino Taste Guide Event With Chefs April Bloomfield &amp; Ludo Lefebvre at Hudson River Park at Pier 46 on June 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for S.Pellegrino)
MusicTLC's Chilli on Kickstarting a Comeback and Making Music in the Age of Twitter
FloridaVenus Williams Sued by Estate of Florida Man Who Died in Car Crash
2017 French Open - Day Eight
California

See the Aftermath of a Plane Crash on California's 405 Freeway

Mahita Gajanan
5:12 PM ET

Two people were injured after a small airplane crashed onto the 405 Freeway in California on Friday, officials said.

Video footage of the crash shot by someone inside a car showed the plane teetering toward the ground and bursting into flames upon crashing onto the freeway.

The Cessna 310 airplane had just taken off from John Wayne Airport in Orange County when its pilot declared an emergency, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA told the Los Angeles Times that the pilot was attempting to return the flight to the airport when it crashed, just shy of the airport runway. The LA Times reports that no drivers on the freeway were injured.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME