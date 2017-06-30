See the Aftermath of a Plane Crash on California's 405 Freeway

Two people were injured after a small airplane crashed onto the 405 Freeway in California on Friday, officials said.

Video footage of the crash shot by someone inside a car showed the plane teetering toward the ground and bursting into flames upon crashing onto the freeway.

The Cessna 310 airplane had just taken off from John Wayne Airport in Orange County when its pilot declared an emergency, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA told the Los Angeles Times that the pilot was attempting to return the flight to the airport when it crashed, just shy of the airport runway. The LA Times reports that no drivers on the freeway were injured.