Here's What Celebrities Had to Say About Kendall and Kylie Jenner's T-Shirt Line Controversy

Kendall and Kylie Jenner made headlines this week when they debuted a collection of "vintage" t-shirts that they embellished by putting their initials and pictures of themselves over musical icons like Biggie and Tupac, as well as bands like Pink Floyd, Kiss, and Led Zeppelin.

This so-called fashion statement was roasted on social media and even drew criticism from the Notorious B.I.G.'s mother and his estate . While the sisters later took down the merchandise and issued an apology, there were still plenty of feelings about the t-shirts from people online, including celebrities like Sharon and Kelly Osbourne and Paris Jackson.

Christopher Wallace's mother Voletta took to Instagram to let her feelings be known.

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!! A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

While Sharon Osbourne had a cheeky suggestion for the Jenner sisters.

Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss. pic.twitter.com/BhmuUVrDBn - Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) June 29, 2017

It appears that her daughter Kelly had similar feelings about the collection.

Paris Jackson also took to social media to list her opinions on the matter.

as a huge fan of zeppelin, the doors, floyd.. i mean these bands literally helped shape who i am today. i can't condone this 'fashion.' - Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 29, 2017

legends like these who completely changed our world today, not just the music world, should be respected and honored. not turned into this. - Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 29, 2017