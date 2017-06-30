World
Search
Sign In
politicsThe Threat to American Elections You Don’t Know About But Should
US-VOTE-ELECTIONS
viralEric Benét Defends Himself After Jay Z for References on '4:44'
Lisa Edelstein Visits Hollywood Today Live
MusicThe Internet Is Losing It Over JAY-Z's Response to Those Lemonade Rumors
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Keeps Calling Morning Joe 'Low-Rated.' It's Not
"The Americans" Season 5 Premiere
National Tribute To Fallen Police Officer Xavier Jugele Held In Paris
French Presidential Election candidate Marine Le Pen attends the National tribute to fallen French Policeman Xavier Jugele on April 25, 2017 in Paris, France.  Antoine Gyori—Corbis via Getty Images
France

French Far-Right Leader Marine Le Pen Charged With Misusing Funds

Associated Press
11:30 AM ET

(PARIS) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been charged with allegedly misusing European Parliament funds relating to the payment of parliamentary aides.

The prosecutor's office said Le Pen was handed preliminary charges on Friday of breach of trust and complicity in breach of trust concerning two of her aides when she served at the European Parliament. She was elected to the French parliament this month so gave up her seat in the European Parliament.

One of the aides in question, Catherine Griset, a top aide at Le Pen's National Front party, was herself charged in February in the case.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME