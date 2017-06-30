French Far-Right Leader Marine Le Pen Charged With Misusing Funds

French Presidential Election candidate Marine Le Pen attends the National tribute to fallen French Policeman Xavier Jugele on April 25, 2017 in Paris, France. Antoine Gyori—Corbis via Getty Images

(PARIS) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been charged with allegedly misusing European Parliament funds relating to the payment of parliamentary aides.

The prosecutor's office said Le Pen was handed preliminary charges on Friday of breach of trust and complicity in breach of trust concerning two of her aides when she served at the European Parliament. She was elected to the French parliament this month so gave up her seat in the European Parliament.

One of the aides in question, Catherine Griset, a top aide at Le Pen's National Front party, was herself charged in February in the case.