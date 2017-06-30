So France's President Emmanuel Macron was just trying to take his official portrait like a serious politician. Tall order Macron. The picture, posted Thursday, inevitably launched the internet's latest Photoshop battle, offering endless entertainment.

The newly elected Macron is a centrist whose victory was seen as a political revolution in France. Lately, he's begun to present himself as the anti-Donald Trump on the world stage. He also just posted a photo that garnered 94,237 likes as of Friday morning.

His official portrait had one key element — that power stance, which served as the perfect image to stick into iconic movie scenes and all manner of scenarios. It has united French Twitter users and a notable number of citizens of the internet.

French site Topito began the festivities. It was on.

There he was in king of the world mode in Titanic .

There he was in king of the world mode in Titanic.

And James Bond style.

A comparison to a certain fake American president was drawn.

A comparison to a certain fake American president was drawn.

Someone took it YMCA territory.

Then the Wall Street comparison happened.

And the more recent Wall street leader.

Ariel who? There's only this guy who wants to be a part of your world.

One user imagined what it might be like if he teamed up with Will Smith in Men in Black . He had it coming with the suit.

Pulp Fiction style, ready for the royale with cheese.

He also graced the Night at the Roxbury crew with his stately presence.

Someone imagined what it might be like with the Night at the Roxbury crew.

This has been Macron's tour through American cinema.