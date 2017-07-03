Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a press conference, July 2, 2017, on day two of the state government shut down, in Trenton, N.J.

Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a press conference, July 2, 2017, on day two of the state government shut down, in Trenton, N.J. Kevin R. Wexler—The Record/AP

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Trump tweets video of him punching CNN

President Donald Trump tweeted a short video Sunday depicting him punching a physical representation of CNN in the face and blasted the cable news network as “fake news.” In response, CNN said: “It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters.” Days earlier, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders had said Trump in “no way form or fashion" has ever promoted or encouraged violence.

Chris Christie relaxes on beach he closed to public

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has come under fire for sunbathing on a state beach he closed to the public after photos surfaced showing him relaxing on the shore with his family. When a reporter asked whether he had gotten any sun that day, Christie said no, according to NJ Advance Media , which obtained the photos. The governor had shut down the state’s government, which closes public beaches and parks, over a budget deadlock.

Elon Musk announces Tesla Model 3 release date

Tesla’s more affordable Model 3 car will go on sale Friday, CEO Elon Musk has announced. The highly anticipated electric car "passed all regulatory requirements for production two weeks ahead of schedule," Musk said.

Also:

More than a dozen people are unaccounted for and 31 are wounded after a bus crashed into a truck in Germany .

A shooting outside a mosque in France has left eight people injured.

Kanye West is reportedly trying to leave Jay Z’ s streaming service Tidal .

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com .