U.S.
Search
Sign In
PregnancyTeen Birth Rates in the U.S. Hit a Record Low
Female symbol made up of contraceptive pills
Media50 Years Ago This Week: When the Hippies Took America
July 7, 1967
United KingdomBritish Protestors Rally at Rumors of a Surprise U.K. Visit by Donald Trump
President Donald Trump, left, walks with Theresa May, U.K. prime minister, outside of the White House in Washington, on Jan. 27, 2017.
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Urges Unity in Calls With Middle East Leaders
President Donald Trump, centre, walks with Saudi King Salman, right, to attend the Arab Islamic American Summit, at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center, May 21, 2017, in Riyadh.
Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a press conference, July 2, 2017, on day two of the state government shut down, in Trenton, N.J.
Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a press conference, July 2, 2017, on day two of the state government shut down, in Trenton, N.J. Kevin R. Wexler—The Record/AP
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Donald Trump, Chris Christie and Tesla Model 3

Melissa Chan
8:44 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Trump tweets video of him punching CNN

President Donald Trump tweeted a short video Sunday depicting him punching a physical representation of CNN in the face and blasted the cable news network as “fake news.” In response, CNN said: “It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters.” Days earlier, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders had said Trump in “no way form or fashion" has ever promoted or encouraged violence.

Chris Christie relaxes on beach he closed to public

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has come under fire for sunbathing on a state beach he closed to the public after photos surfaced showing him relaxing on the shore with his family. When a reporter asked whether he had gotten any sun that day, Christie said no, according to NJ Advance Media, which obtained the photos. The governor had shut down the state’s government, which closes public beaches and parks, over a budget deadlock.

Elon Musk announces Tesla Model 3 release date

Tesla’s more affordable Model 3 car will go on sale Friday, CEO Elon Musk has announced. The highly anticipated electric car "passed all regulatory requirements for production two weeks ahead of schedule," Musk said.

Also:

More than a dozen people are unaccounted for and 31 are wounded after a bus crashed into a truck in Germany.

A shooting outside a mosque in France has left eight people injured.

Kanye West is reportedly trying to leave Jay Z’s streaming service Tidal.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME