The Internet Is Losing It Over JAY-Z's Response to Those Lemonade Rumors

JAY-Z's long-awaited thirteenth album 4:44 dropped on Friday, and already the internet is going wild dissecting the ten tracks.

Jay Z appears to have finally responded to what was widely perceived as his infidelity in his marriage to Beyoncé on his new album 4:44. On the album's title track "4:44," he even explicitly says "I apologize."

The rapper himself shared an explanation for each of the songs, but fans were quick to parse even further meaning from his rhymes: seizing on an apparent response to new mother of twins' Beyoncé's 2016 visual album Lemonade, which tells a story of infidelity and redemption . Fans wondered how Hov would address the rumors that the crazy in love were less than picture-perfect.

According to the internet, 4:44 comes through and then some, with JAY-Z addressing his wife's narrative directly. And fans are, predictably, overwhelmed. Some people have called out direct parallels between lines in Beyoncé's Lemonade and JAY-Z's 4:44, while others are just freaking out about the apparent public response. For now, casual observers will have to trust the Twitterverse's take: only Sprint and Tidal subscribers have access to the album at this time.

Jay Z said It took Blue being born for him to realize the value of his marriage... no wonder Beyoncé made lemonade. She was going THROUGH IT pic.twitter.com/NXqIF8GT16 - Alluring Ivy🌿 (@Drebae_) June 30, 2017

'He trying to roll me up, I ain't picking up' - Bey ('Sorry')



'Please pick up the phone, pick up the phone' - Jay ('4:44') pic.twitter.com/VQPo05R9GT - SwishGod. (@IamRobDevon) June 30, 2017

I thought Beyoncé was lying about Jay Z on cheating on Lemonade but he came out and said he did pic.twitter.com/B2tvSKn5xW - j (@JUSTlNW) June 30, 2017

'I promised I cried I couldn't hold. I suck at love, I need a do-over.' -Jay (4:44)



'I made you cry when I walked away.' -Bey (Sandcastles) pic.twitter.com/00B4BS9e59 - . (@beyupdates_) June 30, 2017

Listening to 4:44 knowing the album KNOCKS but also that everything Bey accused him of on Lemonade was true pic.twitter.com/TDNZHwvjfD - Beyoncé Facts (@beyceipts) June 30, 2017

'And you know better nigga I know you do. But you gotta do better, boy, you owe it to Blue.' Jay-Z dragging Jay Z. pic.twitter.com/giRyEac1pr - Trudy (@thetrudz) June 30, 2017

The music mogul's industry friends and colleagues — like DJ Khaled and Kevin Hart — also gave him some support on social media.

#Legend A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT