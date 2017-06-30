News Quiz: Were You Paying Attention This Week?

BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 30: Supporters of gay rights gathered outside the Chancellery hold a rainbow flag as they celebrate following a vote at the nearby Bundestag in which parliamentarians approved a new law legalizing gay marriage in Germany on June 30, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. In a historic vote following emotional statements by parliamentarians both for and against the issue Germany is transferring homosexual relationships from a privileged partnership to marriage with the same rights as marriage between heterosexual couples. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

This week's headlines covered a range of topics from the momentous to the whimsical. While lawmakers and policy experts in Washington were poring over the Senate's health care bill , fans of Harry Potter were busy celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first book's publication. (If you fall into the second camp, check out the state-by-state results of TIME's popular Harry Potter Sorting Hat Quiz .)

In the same vein as last week's news quiz , here are five questions that test how well you followed current events this week. The questions will gauge your news-savvy in a variety of ways, from standard multiple-choice answers to numerical sliders. Some questions award partial points for answers that are close to the correct response.