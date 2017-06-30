Los Angeles Talent Scout Wants to Make Annie Lennox a Star

A talent scout for a Los Angeles radio station attempted to "discover" Grammy Award-winning singer Annie Lennox, apparently unaware of the star's previous accolades.
The producer, identified as Kylie in a letter that Lennox posted on social media, wrote: "I came across your music on line [sic] and really like what I heard! I'm the New Music Coordinator for a station that has over 100,000 unique listeners each month. I find artists who I think have potential and get them in rotation in our station."
She signed off her note to the woman who has sold 80 million records globally with a personal reference: "Please let them know Kylie referred you and you'll be in."
The eight-time Brit Award, four-time Grammy Award, MTV Video Music Award, Billboard Century Award, Golden Globe and Academy Award winning artist posted the letter on Facebook with the caption: "I think I'm in with a chance ??!!"
Fans responded in Facebook comments by writing their own letters to Kylie, whose full identity remains unknown, suggesting that she buy a copy of Eurythmics Greatest Hits and Diva.
Another added: "On a higher note - means that your music is as relevant today as when it was first released."