Los Angeles Talent Scout Wants to Make Annie Lennox a Star

Annie Lennox attends mothers2mothers Fashion Bazaar at CITIZEN on May 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Annie Lennox attends mothers2mothers Fashion Bazaar at CITIZEN on May 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Charley Gallay—Mothers 2 Mothers/Getty Images

A talent scout for a Los Angeles radio station attempted to "discover" Grammy Award-winning singer Annie Lennox , apparently unaware of the star's previous accolades.

The producer, identified as Kylie in a letter that Lennox posted on social media, wrote: "I came across your music on line [sic] and really like what I heard! I'm the New Music Coordinator for a station that has over 100,000 unique listeners each month. I find artists who I think have potential and get them in rotation in our station."

She signed off her note to the woman who has sold 80 million records globally with a personal reference: "Please let them know Kylie referred you and you'll be in."

I think I'm in with a chance ??!!! Posted by Annie Lennox on Thursday, June 29, 2017

The eight-time Brit Award, four-time Grammy Award, MTV Video Music Award, Billboard Century Award, Golden Globe and Academy Award winning artist posted the letter on Facebook with the caption: "I think I'm in with a chance ??!!"

Fans responded in Facebook comments by writing their own letters to Kylie, whose full identity remains unknown, suggesting that she buy a copy of Eurythmics Greatest Hits and Diva.

Another added: "On a higher note - means that your music is as relevant today as when it was first released."