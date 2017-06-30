Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
TelevisionEmilia Clarke Has 4 Daenerys Wigs and Each One Has a Name
U.S.Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough: Trump is 'Not Mentally Equipped' to Watch Morning Joe
Silver Hill Hospital 2016 Giving Hope Gala
politicsThere Has Never Been 'Normal' Under President Donald Trump
President Trump Speaks At Unleashing American Energy Event At Department Of Energy
risk reportSouth Korea's Moon Jae-in Is Meeting with Donald Trump. Here Are 5 Things to Know
President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in Have Dinner At The White House
Birthday party preparation
Birthday party preparation Image Source—Getty Images
viral

This Man Asked for Famous People to Wish His Bullied Son a Happy Birthday. The Internet Delivered.

Rachel Lewis
5:48 AM ET

When Twitter user @Hopenlesmyth asked his followers if they knew anybody famous to wish his bullied son a Happy Birthday, he couldn't have expected to see messages from Hollywood stars, Olympic athletes, and music legends in response.

Christopher tweeted on Thursday morning to say that his 8-year-old son, Ollie, had been bullied about his birthday. "The bully keeps saying that everything O has, he has bigger/better/more often. O excited for his birthday but keeps being told it won't be as good as it's own [sic]. Just would love someone to tell him he does mean something and bullying is not."

The message quickly went viral, with replies soon rolling in from some very well-known people — including Gladiator star Russell Crowe, anti-bullying activist Monica Lewinsky, and soul legend Dionne Warwick.

Youtube stars Zoella and Alfie Deyes, The Simpsons artist Eric Keyes, rapper Stormzy, soccer teams Manchester City and Arsenal FC and British gold medal Olympic cyclist Chris Hoy were also among those to speak out against the bullying, and make Ollie's birthday extra special.

Ollie was also offered a Team GB Olympic kit, the chance to meet Olympic athletes, signed copies of children's books and a trip to watch England play soccer.

Christopher, who said he would show Ollie the messages on his birthday on July 5, later posted to thank everybody for the response. "Guys this has gone crazy and I appreciate all the wonderful messages."

TIME reached out to Christopher, who hasn't revealed his last name, for further comment but received no reply.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME