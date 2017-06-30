This Man Asked for Famous People to Wish His Bullied Son a Happy Birthday. The Internet Delivered.

When Twitter user @Hopenlesmyth asked his followers if they knew anybody famous to wish his bullied son a Happy Birthday, he couldn't have expected to see messages from Hollywood stars, Olympic athletes, and music legends in response.

Christopher tweeted on Thursday morning to say that his 8-year-old son, Ollie, had been bullied about his birthday. "The bully keeps saying that everything O has, he has bigger/better/more often. O excited for his birthday but keeps being told it won't be as good as it's own [sic]. Just would love someone to tell him he does mean something and bullying is not."

Strange request. Anyone know anyone famous/well known who could send Ollie a positive/9th birthday message. The bully keeps saying to him - Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017

The message quickly went viral, with replies soon rolling in from some very well-known people — including Gladiator star Russell Crowe, anti-bullying activist Monica Lewinsky, and soul legend Dionne Warwick.

Hey Ollie, heard it was your birthday. 9 years old eh? Congratulations, Happy Birthday !! - Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) June 29, 2017

happy birthday, ollie! 🎂we're rooting for you to have a gr8 day... + rooting for you always. hang in there! pic.twitter.com/EhG2HqGb2K - Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) June 29, 2017

Ollie! Happy birthday! 9 years old is a fun age! I hope your day was all that you dreamed. Shoot for the stars and always be kind. ✨🎂 xx - Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) June 30, 2017

Youtube stars Zoella and Alfie Deyes, The Simpsons artist Eric Keyes, rapper Stormzy, soccer teams Manchester City and Arsenal FC and British gold medal Olympic cyclist Chris Hoy were also among those to speak out against the bullying, and make Ollie's birthday extra special.

Ollie was also offered a Team GB Olympic kit, the chance to meet Olympic athletes, signed copies of children's books and a trip to watch England play soccer.

Christopher, who said he would show Ollie the messages on his birthday on July 5, later posted to thank everybody for the response. "Guys this has gone crazy and I appreciate all the wonderful messages."

TIME reached out to Christopher, who hasn't revealed his last name, for further comment but received no reply.