South Korea's President Says the Likelihood of Denuclearizing North Korea is 'Higher Than Ever' With Trump

US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in address the media prior to dinner at the White House June 29, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Kevin Dietsch—Getty Images

South Korean President Moon Jae-in told U.S. politicians Thursday that the likelihood of denuclearizing North Korea was "higher than ever" thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump's focus on the issue.

The Korea Herald reports that in a meeting with House of Representatives leaders Moon said: “The ultimate goal of South Korea and the U.S. is to end North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs. This is only possible through a strong Korea-U.S. alliance.”

“As it is a matter of top priority for President Trump, the possibility of resolving the issue is higher than ever. In the past, South Korea and the U.S. placed importance in the matter but did not take concrete action. (I) plan to seek fundamental solutions with President Trump,” he added.

Moon acknowledged that Beijing also had an important role to play in denuclearizing the peninsula and credited both Chinese and American efforts in checking a sixth nuclear test. "North Korea appears to be making preparations, and appears ready (to conduct tests) at any time. So, there is still room for a bigger role from China, and (I) will discuss the matter when I meet President Xi Jinping,” Moon said.

[Korea Herald ]