World
Search
Sign In
Hong KongXi Jinping Inspects Hong Kong Garrison as Police Warn Separatists Not to Stage Rally
HONG KONG-CHINA-POLITICS-HANDOVER
GermanyGermany's Parliament Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage
Germany Gay Marriage
MusicNotorious B.I.G.’s Estate Hasn't Forgiven Kendall and Kylie Jenner For Using His Image
NBCUniversal's 74th Annual Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals
FloridaVenus Williams Was at Fault in a Fatal Car Crash, Police Say
2017 French Open - Day Eight
President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in Have Dinner At The White House
US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in address the media prior to dinner at the White House June 29, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Kevin Dietsch—Getty Images
Korean Peninsula

South Korea's President Says the Likelihood of Denuclearizing North Korea is 'Higher Than Ever' With Trump

Joseph Hincks
3:19 AM ET

South Korean President Moon Jae-in told U.S. politicians Thursday that the likelihood of denuclearizing North Korea was "higher than ever" thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump's focus on the issue.

The Korea Herald reports that in a meeting with House of Representatives leaders Moon said: “The ultimate goal of South Korea and the U.S. is to end North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs. This is only possible through a strong Korea-U.S. alliance.”

“As it is a matter of top priority for President Trump, the possibility of resolving the issue is higher than ever. In the past, South Korea and the U.S. placed importance in the matter but did not take concrete action. (I) plan to seek fundamental solutions with President Trump,” he added.

Read More: Moon Jae-in: The Negotiator

Moon acknowledged that Beijing also had an important role to play in denuclearizing the peninsula and credited both Chinese and American efforts in checking a sixth nuclear test. "North Korea appears to be making preparations, and appears ready (to conduct tests) at any time. So, there is still room for a bigger role from China, and (I) will discuss the matter when I meet President Xi Jinping,” Moon said.

[Korea Herald]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME