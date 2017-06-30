GermanyGermany's Parliament Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage
Germany Gay Marriage
Korean PeninsulaSouth Korea's President Says the Likelihood of Denuclearizing North Korea is 'Higher Than Ever' With Trump
President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in Have Dinner At The White House
FloridaVenus Williams Was at Fault in a Fatal Car Crash, Police Say
2017 French Open - Day Eight
ThailandThe Mother of a Belgian Tourist who Died on a Thai Island Has Accused Local Police of a Cover Up
Haad Tien Beach on Koh Tao Island, Surat Thani Province, Thailand, Southeast Asia
NBCUniversal's 74th Annual Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrive at NBCUniversal's 74th Annual Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Jerod Harris—WireImage
Music

Notorious B.I.G.’s Estate Hasn't Forgiven Kendall and Kylie Jenner For Using His Image

Alexia Fernandez / PEOPLE
3:00 AM ET

Despite apologizing for superimposing their image over the faces of Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac on T-shirts, Kendall and Kylie Jenner‘s apology is not cutting it for Biggie’s estate.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the estate said, “While we appreciate that the Jenners have made an apology and pulled the unlawful and unauthorized items, this matter has yet to be resolved.”

The sisters introduced a line of “Rap vs. Rock” tees as part of their latest Kendall + Kylie collection drop, which was criticized by Twitter users as insensitive.

The “rap” shirts feature photos of the late Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac with “K.K.” initials printed over top. One even features Kendall’s face screen printed over a photo of Biggie, whose mother, Voletta Wallace, is not happy.

Wallace took to Instagram to share her disappointment in the tops, specifically that the sisters used her son’s likeness without permission form his estate.

“I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this,” she captioned a photo on Instagram, adding, “The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!”

Kendall posted an apology later in the day on behalf of her and her sister.

“These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists,” she wrote. “We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in anyway. The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from theses mistakes, and again we are very sorry.”

This isn’t the first time a Jenner has faced controversy. In April, Kendall faced criticism for starring in a Pepsi ad that critics said was a tone-deaf attempt to co-opt a movement of political resistance.

This article originally appeared on People.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME