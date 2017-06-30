World
Search
Sign In
politicsThere Has Never Been 'Normal' Under President Donald Trump
President Trump Speaks At Unleashing American Energy Event At Department Of Energy
risk reportSouth Korea's Moon Jae-in Is Meeting with Donald Trump. Here Are 5 Things to Know
President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in Have Dinner At The White House
ImmigrationMore Court Challenges Are Expected Ahead for Trump's New Travel Ban
Trump Travel Ban Goes Into Effect
GermanyGermany's Parliament Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage
Germany Gay Marriage
Hong Kong

Xi Jinping Inspects Hong Kong Garrison as Police Warn Separatists Not to Stage Rally

Kevin Lui
4:12 AM ET

Xi Jinping began the second of his three-day visit to Hong Kong Friday with a troop inspection at one of the territory's military bases, while police remain on high alert and have warned pro-independence activists not to go ahead with a scheduled rally.

The Chinese leader is in Hong Kong to commemorate the 20th anniversary of China's resumption of sovereignty over the former British colony.

He inspected troops at the Shek Kong Barracks and then visited a nearby youth training camp operated by local police.

Xi's visit comes at a time when resentment at Beijing's growing encroachment on Hong Kong, particularly among the young, is high. Although central areas of the city are on lockdown, small acts of defiance have taken place.

Related

Xi Jinping Visits Hong Kong For Its 20th Return Anniversary
Hong KongChinese President Xi Jinping Arrives in Hong Kong Ahead of 20th Handover Anniversary
Hong Kong
Chinese President Xi Jinping Arrives in Hong Kong Ahead of 20th Handover Anniversary

More than two dozen protestors — including prominent young democracy activist Joshua Wong and lawmaker Nathan Law — were released on bail between Thursday evening and Friday morning, after more than a day in police custody following their brief scaling Wednesday evening of a symbolic sculpture given to Hong Kong by Beijing.

Read more: A City Apart: Hong Kong Marks 20 Years of Chinese Rule

A rally "mourning the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's fall" by the pro-independence Hong Kong National Party is scheduled to take place Friday evening at the Kowloon waterfront. This comes despite an explicit ban on the gathering by police, which informed the group in a letter that its principles are unconstitutional in Hong Kong, according to photos of the letter uploaded to the group's Facebook page.

Meanwhile, graffiti reading "Hong Kong has fallen for 20 years" has reportedly appeared in numerous locations across town. Separatist group Hong Kong Indigenous said on its Facebook page Thursday night that one of its members was arrested in relation to the case. The group further accused the police of using "white terror" tactics of "collective punishment," as the member's father and brother were said to have also been arrested.

Chinese President Xi Jinping Visits of the People&#039;s Liberation Army&#039;s Hong Kong Garrison Xi Jinping, China's president, center, rides in a vehicle as he reviews People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops at the Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, June 30, 2017.  Billy H.C. Kwok/Bloomberg via Getty Images 

Hong Kong police confirmed to TIME that three individuals aged 25 to 59 have been taken into custody for criminal damage, in relation to three road signs defaced with graffiti.

Xi will be attending a variety show celebrating the anniversary in the evening. On Saturday — July 1, the anniversary of the handover — he is expected to swear in the territory's new leader and her cabinet, before visiting the construction site of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge on his way to the airport.

He is slated to depart just hours before an annual pro-democracy and freedom protest march begins.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME