Victor Hugo is the subject of the latest Google Doodle , which went up on Friday to mark 155 years since the final chapter of his epic novel Les Misérables was published.

The beloved French poet, novelist, statesman and activist left behind a rich legacy when he died in 1885. His works such as Les Misérables and The Hunchback of Notre-Dame remain perennial favorites to this day, and had a profound influence on generations of writers who followed him, such as Albert Camus, Charles Dickens and Fyodor Dostoyevsky.

Hugo's writing exposed the plight of the poor and shamed high Parisian society into action. However, his social conscience also extended beyond fiction.

From within and without the halls of power, Hugo championed a range of social causes ranging from republicanism and freedom of the press to the abolition of the death penalty, and was exiled from France for his strident political views.

Google's Doodle depicts Hugo alongside scenes from three of his most celebrated works: The Hunchback of Notre-Dame (1831) , Les Contemplations (1856) and Les Misérables (1862).