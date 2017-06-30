Tech
Inside The F8 Facebook Developers Conference
Mark Zuckerberg holds a propeller pod for Aquila, the company's unmanned aircraft that will be used to deliver wifi to developing nations, in San Francisco, California, on April 12, 2016.  Michael Short—Bloomberg/Getty Images
facebook

Facebook Is a Small Step Closer to Its Goal of Beaming the Internet to the World's Remotest Places

Reuters
Jun 29, 2017

(SAN FRANCISCO) - Facebook said on Thursday it had completed a second test of an unmanned aircraft designed to some day beam internet access to remote parts of the planet, and unlike in the first test , the drone did not crash.

Facebook plans to develop a fleet of drone s powered by sunlight that will fly for months at a time, communicating with each other through lasers and extending internet connectivity to the ground below.

The company called the first test , in June 2016, a success after it flew above the Arizona desert for 1 hour and 36 minutes, three times longer than planned. It later said the drone had also crashed moments before landing and had suffered a damaged wing.

The second test occurred on May 22, Martin Luis Gomez, Facebook 's director of aeronautical platforms, said in a blog post. The aircraft flew for an hour and 46 minutes before landing near Yuma, Arizona, with only "a few minor, easily-repairable dings," he said.

Facebook engineers had added "spoilers" to the aircraft's wings to increase drag and reduce lift during the landing approach, Gomez said.

