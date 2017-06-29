Sports
TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-WOMEN
US Venus Williams prepares to serve to Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky during their tennis match at the Roland Garros 2017 French Open on June 4, 2017 in Paris.  ERIC FEFERBERG—AFP/Getty Images
tennis

Venus Williams Was Involved in a Fatal Florida Car Crash, Police Say

Associated Press
5:37 PM ET

(PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.) — Florida police say tennis star Venus Williams was in a car crash earlier this month.

Palm Beach Gardens police Maj. Paul Rogers confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that Williams was involved in a crash on June 9. He said the crash is under investigation but would not give further details or release the accident report.

TMZ cited a police report that says a passenger in the other vehicle later died from his injuries.

Williams' attorney said in a statement Thursday that she expressed "her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one." The attorney, Malcolm Cunningham, says Williams had entered an intersection while the light was green and was going 5 mph when the other vehicle crashed into hers. Cunningham says Williams was not ticketed or charged.

