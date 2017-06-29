Venus Williams Was Involved in a Fatal Florida Car Crash, Police Say

US Venus Williams prepares to serve to Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky during their tennis match at the Roland Garros 2017 French Open on June 4, 2017 in Paris.

(PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.) — Florida police say tennis star Venus Williams was in a car crash earlier this month.

Palm Beach Gardens police Maj. Paul Rogers confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that Williams was involved in a crash on June 9. He said the crash is under investigation but would not give further details or release the accident report.

TMZ cited a police report that says a passenger in the other vehicle later died from his injuries.

Williams' attorney said in a statement Thursday that she expressed "her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one." The attorney, Malcolm Cunningham, says Williams had entered an intersection while the light was green and was going 5 mph when the other vehicle crashed into hers. Cunningham says Williams was not ticketed or charged.