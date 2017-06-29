Politics
Health Care

GOP Health Care Bill Would Slash Medicaid Spending 35% by 2036, Budget Office Says

Associated Press
5:09 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The Congressional Budget Office says Medicaid cuts in the Senate Republican health care bill would take a 35 percent bite off the program's projected spending by 2036.

That's a deeper cut than the nonpartisan office has projected for 2026. That year's reduction would be 26 percent below projections under current law.

The report released Thursday does not quantify how many fewer people the health care program for the poor and disabled would cover in 2036 due to proposed GOP cuts. It says enrollment "would continue to fall" compared to current law.

CBO has estimated the Republican bill would mean 15 million fewer Medicaid recipients by 2026. It now covers over 70 million.

The Senate bill would impose several cuts on Medicaid, including a slower annual growth rate starting in 2025.

