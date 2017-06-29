Watch This Dog Casually Walk on Stage During a Live Orchestra Performance

A stray dog found a new best friend last week — but that friend was busy performing with the Vienna Chamber Orchestra.

The fluffy Labrador wandered on stage during a recent concert in Turkey, as seen in a video published Tuesday. The Vienna Chamber Orchestra was playing Mendelssohn’s ‘Italian’ Symphony No. 4, according to Classic FM , when the dog decided to visit the musicians.

Sauntering across the stage, the pooch stopped at a violinist’s feet. The audience gave the dog’s appearance plenty of laughs and applause, but the musicians continued playing.

Cutest moment in classical music. 😍😍😍Vienna Chamber Orchestra - Ola Rudner, Conductor - Fazıl Say, Piano - Ephesus, June 20th @iksevizmir pic.twitter.com/YuDPc35zae - Fazıl Say (@fazilsaymusic) June 27, 2017

The video of the scene went viral when Turkish pianist Fazil Say tweeted a video of the encounter, saying "Cutest moment in classical music."

The dog’s new violinist friend didn’t seem to mind the company, and despite a big yawn, the Lab looked like it enjoyed the music, too.