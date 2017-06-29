Watch This Dog Casually Walk on Stage During a Live Orchestra Performance

A stray dog found a new best friend last week — but that friend was busy performing with the Vienna Chamber Orchestra.
The fluffy Labrador wandered on stage during a recent concert in Turkey, as seen in a video published Tuesday. The Vienna Chamber Orchestra was playing Mendelssohn’s ‘Italian’ Symphony No. 4, according to Classic FM, when the dog decided to visit the musicians.
Sauntering across the stage, the pooch stopped at a violinist’s feet. The audience gave the dog’s appearance plenty of laughs and applause, but the musicians continued playing.
The video of the scene went viral when Turkish pianist Fazil Say tweeted a video of the encounter, saying "Cutest moment in classical music."
The dog’s new violinist friend didn’t seem to mind the company, and despite a big yawn, the Lab looked like it enjoyed the music, too.