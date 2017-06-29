Mike Pence's Chief of Staff Is Leaving the White House

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff will leave the White House and be replaced by a Pence campaign adviser who has been helping a pro-Trump group.
Josh Pitcock will be succeeded by Nick Ayers, a longtime political operative from Georgia. The moves were first reported by the New York Times.
The personnel decision is the first big shake-up on the vice president's team since he took office.
Pitcock has served as a top aide to Pence for more than a decade. Ayers advised Pence during the campaign and while Pence served as Indiana governor.
Ayers has been a leader of America First Policies, a pro-Trump outside group.