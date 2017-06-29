Mike Pence's Chief of Staff Is Leaving the White House

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Vice President Mike Pence (R) listen as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) offers remarks before dinner at the White House June 26, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Win McNamee—Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff will leave the White House and be replaced by a Pence campaign adviser who has been helping a pro-Trump group.

Josh Pitcock will be succeeded by Nick Ayers, a longtime political operative from Georgia. The moves were first reported by the New York Times .

The personnel decision is the first big shake-up on the vice president's team since he took office.

Pitcock has served as a top aide to Pence for more than a decade. Ayers advised Pence during the campaign and while Pence served as Indiana governor.

Ayers has been a leader of America First Policies, a pro-Trump outside group.