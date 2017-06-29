Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi Says the End is Nigh for 'Fake' Islamic State

A member of the Iraqi federal police walks through the rubble in the grounds outside the damaged historic 19th century Ziwani mosque in the Old City of Mosul on June 28, 2017, as Iraqi forces inspect damage the building sustained during the offensive to retake the last remaining district from Islamic State (IS) group fighters.

A member of the Iraqi federal police walks through the rubble in the grounds outside the damaged historic 19th century Ziwani mosque in the Old City of Mosul on June 28, 2017, as Iraqi forces inspect damage the building sustained during the offensive to retake the last remaining district from Islamic State (IS) group fighters. AHMAD AL-RUBAYE—AFP/Getty Images

Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Thursday the end of the self-declared Islamic State is within sight, after Iraqi troops routed jihadist fighters from the ruins of a landmark mosque in the heart of the city of Mosul.

“We are seeing the end of the fake Daesh state, the liberation of Mosul proves that. We will not relent, our brave forces will bring victory,” said Abadi in a tweet , using the Arabic acronym for ISIS. “We will continue to fight Daesh until every last one of them is killed or brought to justice.”

We are seeing the end of the fake Daesh state, the liberation of Mosul proves that. We will not relent, our brave forces will bring victory - Haider Al-Abadi (@HaiderAlAbadi) June 29, 2017

The liberation of Mosul is not yet complete, as ISIS still controls small, besieged pockets of territory within the city. The U.S.-led military coalition fighting ISIS however called the liberation of Mosul “imminent.” The coalition spokesman, U.S. Army Col. Ryan Dillon, said a tweet, “#ISIS’ so-called caliphate is crumbling; from the outside and from within.”

The recapture of the Nouri mosque came exactly three years to the day after ISIS leader Abu Bakr Baghdadi delivered a sermon in Mosque in a scene that signaled the height of the Islamic State’s power just days after it seized Mosul, a city of more than a million people.

The liberation of the 12th century mosque in the heart of Mosul is a symbolic milestone in the struggle against ISIS, one marred by its partial destruction last week in an explosion that toppled the building’s leaning minaret, an icon of the city and Iraq as a whole.

Video footage published online showed black-clad members of Iraq’s elite Counter Terrorism Service entering the grounds of the mosque. Rubble laid on the ground surrounding the building. Part of the mosque appears to be intact, including the base of the minaret.

Iraqi forces have been battling their way into Mosul for more than eight months in some of the fiercest urban fighting since the American-British invasion of Iraq that ousted the regime of Saddam Hussein in 2003. The battle has left large sections of the city in ruins, and more than 850,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the city since the start of the operation in October 2016, according to the United Nations.

Read more: The Beginning of the End in Mosul

The recapture of Mosul is critical to the overall campaign against ISIS, since the city provided a crucial source of revenue, recruits, and prestige within the worldwide jihadist movement. For more than two years, ISIS had total control over the city, turning it into the living embodiment of the extremists’ claim that it had established a state.

However the liberation of the city will not mean ISIS has been wiped out completely, despite Abadi's claim. The group still controls a shrinking yet vast stretch of land that spans both Iraq and Syria, and claims the allegiance of likeminded extremist groups across the Middle East and the world. In Iraq alone, at least 150,000 people still live under ISIS rule, according to the aid group International Rescue Committee.