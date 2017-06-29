LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: DJ Khaled (L) and Asahd Tuck Khaled at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

The internet wants another one.

Another collaboration between hitmaker DJ Khaled's eight-month-old son Asahd Tuck Khaled and pop prince Justin Bieber, that is. While responding to fan questions on Wednesday, the young Khaled — who is billed as the "executive producer" of his father's latest album Grateful , despite his tender age — was asked if he would work with Bieber again and produce the Purpose singer's next album. (The Khaleds and Bieber most recently teamed up on smash single "I'm the One" alongside Chance the Rapper, Quavo, and Lil Wayne, a breezy, happy-go-lucky track that's been holding steady on the summer charts for nearly two months now.)

Young Asahd's response? "Of course! Hey @justinbieber what's good?!"

While it could be a big risk to entrust album production to a literal child, it's so far proved a lucky strategy for the elder Khaled, who managed to rope in a who's-who of modern hip-hop for his project featuring everyone from Rihanna to Nicki Minaj to Drake, Beyoncé, and JAY-Z. And everyone seems to be falling for dapper Asahd in the process of working for him.

Bieber's last album, Purpose , was a blockbuster success that solidified his comeback story in the pop landscape and gave him number-one single "Love Yourself." But that was 2015. Ever since, he's been performing on a global Purpose tour and contributing to one-off tracks from major producers, like "2U" with David Guetta, "Cold Water" with Major Lazer, and of course the current song of the summer leader "Despacito (Remix)" with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

Bieber, who most recently has been busy uploading selfie videos and memes to Instagram , has not yet responded.