Diddy Thoughtfully Gave Jay Z Some Sweet Advice on Parenting Twins

Cady Lang
11:32 AM ET

While the Bey Hive eagerly awaits the birth announcement of the world's most famous twins, Sean "Diddy" Combs has already dispensed some touching advice to Jay Z.

Diddy, a father to six, including twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James, took to Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about the sweet parenting guidance that he gave to Hov.

"Jay's usually the one that gives me counsel, so I was so happy to give him counsel on this," he said. "You're used to getting love from one child, but when you get this incredible love from two kids and they're twins, it's truly a blessing and may God bless him and Beyoncé and the family and everybody out there that has kids—period."

Diddy also shared that having two more children means having not just twice the love, but twice the fun.

"To have twins is double the fun," he said; however, when Meyers asked if having twins was also double the work, Diddy has a succinct but telling answer.

"I just want to say thank you to the mother of my children!" he said emphatically.

Watch the exchange above.

